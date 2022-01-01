Go
Cluckers

Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

4308 Charlestown Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower$8.99
Asparagus$9.49
Queso & Chips$6.99
Fresh Chips$3.99
Portabella Wedges$9.49
Smothered Tots$6.99
Full Mozz Stick$9.99
Spicy Cheese Bites$8.99
Onion Rings$6.99
Mozz Bites$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4308 Charlestown Rd

New Albany IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

