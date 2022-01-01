Go
Clues and Cocktails

Clues and Cocktails is open for bar and restaurant. Order dine in or to-go!

314 Auburn Ave. Northeast • $$

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Spymaster Special - Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Since you're now a spy handler extraordinaire, these delicious shrimp tacos will help keep you on your game. Made with a our Spicy Clues Bang Bang Sauce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and, of course, delicious shrimp. (3 tacos).
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal).
*Clues Spicy Bang Bang Sauce is spicy.
The Collusion - Chicken Mac'n'Cheese$12.00
A layered blend of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese topped with collard greens sautéed in hot sauce, topped with baked chicken covered in a cheese sauce...the ultimate collusion of flavors.
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
The End Game - Basil Meatball Panini$11.00
You'll be ready to call it quits after loading up on our Baked Beef meatballs dipped in a marinara sauce, basil garlic herb butter, and mozzarella cheese on Texas Toast.
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
Shock & Awe - Lemon Herb Mediterranean Chicken Salad$10.00
Full of flavors its sure to leave your taste buds shocked and wanting more: Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, avocados, and Katamata olives w/Lemon garlic vinaigrette.
(Includes "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
Expat - Thai Kitchen Salad$10.00
Although Thai inspired, this beauty is at home here in Atlatna with Cucumbers, julienne carrots, cilantro, grape tomatoes served on a bed of mixed greens.
(Includes "Mission Impossible: The Package" game with meal)
Slick Veggie Sliders - Veggie Burger Sliders$11.00
These yummy vegetarian sliders are so slick that one moment they will be on your plate and the next moment, gone! Our house-made patty is made with lentils, spinach, onions, peppers, and is topped with Gouda cheese, arugula, and a spicy aioli.
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
Mac'n'Cheese Side$5.00
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese, side portion.
Mata Hari - Strawberry Brie Panini$10.00
Be brought to your knees by this femme fatale of a sandwhich with Sliced Chicken breast, fresh strawberries, fresh basil, and Brie Cheese merged on a modified Ciabatta bun.
She's guaranteed to bring you to your knees!
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
The Diversion - Chicken, Kale & Pesto Panini$11.00
Don't let the ingredients of this panini fool you, its packed full of killer flavor! A Kale pesto spread, roasted Chicken, tomatoes, and mozzarella on a Ciabatta bun then toasted to perfection.
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: The Package" game with meal)
Gang Gang - Chicken Tenders$11.00
The gang gang is fierce bunch of crispy breaded chicken tenders accompanied with our house honey mustard. Comes with our housemade chips.
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

314 Auburn Ave. Northeast

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
