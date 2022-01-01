Clutch Burger
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
146 Giralda Ave. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
146 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
PPole Pizza
PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.
Wellfed
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Maki Catering
Sushi Maki Cater
La Glace
Come in and enjoy!