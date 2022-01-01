Clutch & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
1321 El Prado Ave
Popular Items
Location
1321 El Prado Ave
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Restoration Kitchen & Wine
We're located in Historic Old Torrance. We offer small plate and large plate dishes paired with wines from the West Coast and Local Draft Beers.
Torrance Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Zabon Ramen
Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa