Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St • $$

Onion Rings$3.00
Regular
Wings$9.00
Fried, crispy and finished off on the grill – Mild, Hot Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Honey Garlic, Bourbon, Parmesan Garlic, Greek rub and tikka masala rub
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Clutch Cheese Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
Chicken Tenders$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Waffle Fries$3.00
Regular
Casual
Sports
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

601 S. Cedar St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
