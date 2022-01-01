Go
CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

Many have enjoyed the Chef Maezaki fine dining experience. Now, introducing “Chef Maezaki Ghost Kitchen” where Premium Sushi & Rolls are made fresh and delivered direct from Downtown LA! You can finally enjoy our fine Sushi and Rolls everywhere, your office, home and event venues throughout Los Angeles.

242 Avenue 25

Popular Items

Standard Sushi Set$34.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, 2pcs each, total 8 pcs of Nigiri Sushi with Toro Cut Roll(8pcs), Daily Sashimi (4pcs) and Edamame
*menus may change ,depending on market availability.
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Salted Salmon Roe from Japan
Sweet Shrimp
Spot Prawn from Santa Barbara
Nigiri Sushi Assortment (Party Tray)
Small Size: 20 pieces(10kinds x 2 pcs each) of Nigiri Sushi for 2 people.
Toro, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish, Shrimp, Unagi, Aji, Scallop ( Depending on market availability)
Medium Size : 40 pieces ( 10 kinds x 4 pcs each)
Large Size 80 pieces ( 10 kinds x 8 pcs each)
CM Chirashi Bowl$24.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, Fresh Water Eel, Shrimp on Sushi Rice Bowl
Scallop
Japanese Scallop from Hokkaido
Spicy Tuna Bowl$18.00
Minced Spicy Tuna on Sushi Rice Bowl
Eel Bowl$18.00
6 pcs of Fresh Water Eel on Sushi Rice Bowl
Location

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
