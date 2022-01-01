Go
Cucina Moderna

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

9835 Lake Worth Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Sub$14.00
Chicken Cutlet/ Mozzarella Cheese/ Sunday Sauce/ Italian Bread
Chicken Parm-D$18.00
Crispy chicken | marinara | mozzarella cheese | Chef inspired pasta
Large 16” Pizza$16.00
Build your own pizza
16" Margarita Pizza$19.00
Basil | fresh mozzarella | sauce
Cm House-LG$11.00
Hand Picked Greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Penne Ala Vodka-D$18.00
Garlic| marinara | cream | basil | pecorino
Chicken Francese-D$19.00
Egg battered chicken, shallots lemon white wine
Medium 12” Pizza$13.00
Build your own pizza
Caesar Salad -LG$11.00
Black & White Croutons | Ribbons Of Parmesan
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Black & white croutons | ribbons of parmesan
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

9835 Lake Worth Rd

Lake Worth FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
