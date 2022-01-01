Cucina Moderna
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
9835 Lake Worth Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9835 Lake Worth Rd
Lake Worth FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Piatto Bravo
cucina é bar
Jamaica House Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Conscious Eatz
100% plant based and gluten free food truck serving approachable, yet unique vegan food crafted from local and sustainable sources.
At Conscious Eatz we believe you don't have to choose between delicious food, great health, and a thriving planet. We aim to use local, organic, and seasonal ingredients whenever possible, because we know that's the best and- and only- way to nurture ourselves and the planet we depend on.
The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!