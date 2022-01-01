Go
CO-OP

Happy to be serving the community! Dine in, Takeout available daily, 11am-9pm.

SOUPS • RAMEN

801 SE 8th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
Sea Salt, Lime
Karaage Bowl$7.00
Clear Chicken Broth, Fried Chicken, Wavy Noodles
Spicy Noodle Bowl$13.00
Spicy Sauce, Fried Chicken, Marinated Egg, Green Onion, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Mushrooms, Crunchy Garlic, Wavy Noodles
*All bowls come with items in description*
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Sweet and sour chili sauce
Japanese Fried Chicken$6.50
Crispy chicken bites, Spiced honey
Pork Egg Roll$5.00
Pork, Miso peanut sauce
Spicy Tori Paitan$14.00
*LOW SPICE* Creamy chicken broth, Bean sprouts, Green onion, Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Chili oil, Sesame seeds, Fried chicken, WAVY NOODLES
*All bowls come with items in description*
Tonkotsu$13.00
Shio (salt) or Shoyu (soy).
Rich pork broth, Braised pork belly,
Seasoned soft-boiled egg, Green onion, Black mushroom, Seaweed, STRAIGHT NOODLE
*All bowls come with items in description*
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$13.00
*HIGH SPICE* Creamy pork broth, Braised pork belly, Green onion, Bean sprouts, Corn STRAIGHT NOODLES
*All bowls come with items in description*
Vegan Miso$13.00
Tofu, Nourishing vegetable broth, Brussels sprouts, Green onion, Corn, Bean sprouts, Bamboo shoots, Black mushrooms, Seaweed, WAVY NOODLES
*All bowls come with items in description*
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

801 SE 8th Street

Bentonville AR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
