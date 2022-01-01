Go
Coaches Burger Bar Canton

BEST BURGER BAR-NONE!

4834 Everhard Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cleveland Burger$14.99
Grilled, then topped with grilled kielbasa, our signature fresh fries, slaw & our BBQ sauce. Served on our traditional bun.
Location

4834 Everhard Rd.

Canton OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
