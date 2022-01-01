Go
Coach’s Club is dedicated to all the Coach’s, Volunteers, Teachers and Trainers who through their hard work and dedication have made our world a better place. Your inspiration, your caring, your motivation have helped to make Cross Plains and the surrounding communities something we can all be proud of. For all of you who have helped our youth by teaching them the principles of life and principles of the game, we salute you.
Stop in and enjoy our daily breakfast, exclusive drinks, homemade pizza, signature burgers, and much more!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1200 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (298 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$8.45
Build Your Own$12.95
Create your own perfect Coach's pizza.
BBQ Cdr Burger$11.45
Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and our homemade BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tender Wrap$11.95
Gilbert's Grave Digger$11.95
Topped with smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, haystack onion strings, and a side of tangy bistro sauce.
Cross Plain's Jane$9.95
Best burger in town.
Bone-In Wings$8.45
Cheese Curds$8.95
Squeaky fresh Muenster cheese curds from Wisconsin fried golden brown.
Nachos$11.95
House fried tri-colored chips smothered with beef or chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream, salsa, and onions, topped with a five cheese blend.
North Atlantic Cod$13.75
Hand battered in Esser's Best beer and deep fried golden brown or
have it baked to perfection.

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1200 Main Street

Cross Plains WI

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dotty's bar and bistro

No reviews yet

Enjoy some Tasty Burgers and/or Entrees.

Riley Tavern

No reviews yet

Riley Tavern To-Go!

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub

No reviews yet

Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails.
Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.

Forage Kitchen West Madison

No reviews yet

Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

