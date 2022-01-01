Coach's Club
Coach’s Club is dedicated to all the Coach’s, Volunteers, Teachers and Trainers who through their hard work and dedication have made our world a better place. Your inspiration, your caring, your motivation have helped to make Cross Plains and the surrounding communities something we can all be proud of. For all of you who have helped our youth by teaching them the principles of life and principles of the game, we salute you.
Stop in and enjoy our daily breakfast, exclusive drinks, homemade pizza, signature burgers, and much more!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1200 Main Street • $$
1200 Main Street
Cross Plains WI
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
