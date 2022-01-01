Coach's - Dobson

The Liberty Catering Company

No reviews yet

Our NC catering team are veterans in the industry, who takes food service to a whole new level by mixing fresh ingredients with a little soul. With innovative designs and wide array of cuisine styles, no menu is too small or too big. Luncheons, Bridal Showers, Corporate Functions, Business Banquets, Weddings and Parties - look no further than The Liberty Catering Company for all your local catering needs. Located inside the historic Liberty Warehouse, our Catering Company can accommodate your party either in-house or off-site.

