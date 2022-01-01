Go
Coach's Pub N Grill

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5356 S 13th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)

Popular Items

8 PC BUCKET LIGHTLY BREADED COD$23.00
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
CLAM CUP$3.00
12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
BEER BATTERED COD$12.00
(3) pcs. of beer battered cod & choice of side
LIGHTLY BREADED COD$12.00
(3) pcs. of lightly breaded cod & choice of side.
MOZZ STICKS$8.50
(5) Won-ton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
16 PC BUCKET BEER BATTERED COD$33.00
Served with potato pancakes, french fries, waffle fries or chips. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
THE "BIG COACH"$8.50
Milwaukee area's top rated double- decker hamburger. Two 100% all beef patties (1/3 lb. before cooking), shredded iceberg lettuce, two slices of American cheese, special "BIG COACH" sauce all on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
THE "JR COACH"$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
Location

5356 S 13th St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 2:30 am
