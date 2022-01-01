Go
Toast

Coach's Bar & Grill

Located in the heart of Downtown West Point, Georgia, we are your ultimate sports bar and party spot for entertainment and amazing food.

724 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hockey Pucks$6.99
Fried dill pickles, served with ranch.
8 Wings$8.49
Extra Ranch On the Side
10 Piece Wings$16.99
SEC Rolls$9.99
Chicken Finger Basket$9.49
10 Piece Wing Basket$19.99
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Crunchy on the outside, ooey gooey mozzarella cheese on the inside. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Game Captain Burger$10.99
8 Wings$8.49
See full menu

Location

724 3rd Ave

West Point GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miso Sushi House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SIP Cafe and Wine Room2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hog Heaven

No reviews yet

Great BBQ and Steaks
Come on in and enjoy!

Beacon Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston