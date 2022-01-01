Coal City restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gippers Sports Club & Eatery
8455 E. Pine Bluff Road, Coal City
|Popular items
|Mafia Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
|Irishman
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our signature garlic parmesan sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
|The Hustler
|$18.00
Prime Ribeye steak, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish aioli on a toasted French roll.
Ta Canijo - Diamond - 3010 E Division Street
3010 E Division Street, Diamond
Knockin Boots Restaurant - 69 South Broadway Street
69 South Broadway Street, Coal City