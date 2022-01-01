Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coal City restaurants you'll love

Coal City restaurants
  • Coal City

Coal City's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Coal City restaurants

Gippers Sports Club & Eatery image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gippers Sports Club & Eatery

8455 E. Pine Bluff Road, Coal City

Avg 4.4 (630 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mafia Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Irishman$13.00
Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our signature garlic parmesan sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
The Hustler$18.00
Prime Ribeye steak, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish aioli on a toasted French roll.
Ta Canijo - Diamond - 3010 E Division Street

3010 E Division Street, Diamond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Knockin Boots Restaurant - 69 South Broadway Street

69 South Broadway Street, Coal City

No reviews yet
