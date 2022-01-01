Go
Toast

Coal Fire Gambrills

Come on in and enjoy!

1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Homemade Onion Rings$7.95
Mozz Sticks$9.95
16" Pizza$15.95
The Coal Fire Salad$9.95
Side Caesar Salad$5.95
16" Margherita Pizza$17.95
12" Margherita Pizza$14.95
Hand Cut Fries$6.95
Greek Salad$9.95
12" Pizza$12.95
See full menu

Location

1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110

Gambrills MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM Gambrills

No reviews yet

Quick service, healthy choice burger restaurant that also serves beer, wine and cocktails.

Molloys Irish Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Galliano's - Waugh Chapel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

No reviews yet

A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston