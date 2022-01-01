Go
Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12

Popular Items

Italian Coldcut$10.95
Italian meats and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with Italian dressing.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$13.95
Grilled with roasted onions, topped with melted provolone, served with a house made cherry pepper mayo.
Meatball Coalby$10.95
Baked with marinara and melted provolone.
- Eggplant Parmesan$10.95
- Italian Coldcut$10.95
Spring Chicken$10.95
Griddled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, roasted peppers, diced tomatoes, balsamic, EVOO, feta and mozzarella.
Double Creekstone Burger$12.95
Two patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and "secret" sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan$10.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served on a brioche bun.
- Meatball Coalby$10.95
- Double Creekstone Burger$12.95
Location

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12

Ellicott City MD

Sunday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
RegionAle

RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.

Coal Fire Ellicott City

Coal Fire was created in an attempt to perfect the most popular food in America...PIZZA. Our commitment to our artisan style pizza is exhibited by the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail taken during the preparation & cooking process. Our homemade dough is aged and hand tossed, we've created three original sauces, made daily, to please any palate, our fresh mozzarella is handmade in house daily and our Pizzaiolo brings everything together in the 900 degree coal oven.

Maiwand Kabob

BGR

