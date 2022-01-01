Go
Coal Town Franklin

COAL TOWN FRANKLIN located n the heart of Westhaven Town Center is comprised of both Coal Town Public House & Coal Town Pizza.
COAL TOWN PUBLIC HOUSE is a modern American Grill located. Our diverse menu comprises elevated and unique takes on American cuisine, as well as a full service bar boasting a wide array of wine, beer and craft cocktails.
COAL TOWN PIZZA is a fun, fast-casual eatery serving up freshly fired pizzas, specialty salads and housemade chicken tenders.

PIZZA

187 Front Street #103

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Personal Cheese Pizza$6.50
red sauce, mozzarella
House Salad$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Supreme Pizza$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olive, green bell peppers, mushroom
Double Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
red sauce, mozzarella, housemade ricotta, double pepperoni
5pc Tenders$10.00
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Served with marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pecorino romano
4 Cheese Pizza$16.00
red sauce, housemade ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, herbs
10 " Custom Personal Pizza (up to 3 choices)$9.50
10" personal-sized pizza with red sauce, mozzarella with the option of up to 3 toppings.
Build your own$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

Franklin TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
