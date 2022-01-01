Go
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

1251 E. Southlake Blvd.

Popular Items

Small Mixed Greens$6.00
Mesclun mix tossed in a house made Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette and topped with bacon crumbles, cranberries, and goat cheese.
Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Four handed breaded mozzarella sticks with prosciutto and parsley. Served with a side of marinara.
Meatball App$11.00
Three large homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara.
Large Regular$20.00
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.
Small Spinach Salad$6.00
Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles.
Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
Large Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.
Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
Large Sausage & Peppers$23.00
18 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as pizza sauce, Italian sausage and house roasted red and green bell peppers.
Large Caesar$10.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
Sm Regular$18.00
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and pizza sauce.
Small Caesar$5.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
Location

Southlake TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
