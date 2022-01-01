Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1251 E. Southlake Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
1251 E. Southlake Blvd.
Southlake TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cowtown Brewing Southlake
CBC Southlake Tap Room. Come in and enjoy!
Cream & Crepes Second Location
Come in and enjoy!
Pure Cafe Southlake
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0006
Nothing Bundt Cakes