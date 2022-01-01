Go
Coal Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

31 E 2nd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Sandwich$7.00
Fresh shaved sirloin on ciabatta bread with tomato relish and a brown mustard aioli.
Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites$4.00
A high-protein delight, even when you are on the go. Sous Vide Cage-free eggs, sharp cheddar and smoked bacon.
Red Curry Bowl$7.00
White Rice, Chicken Broth, Coconut Milk, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Red Curry,
Muffin$2.00
Farm to Table Breakfast$7.00
Eggs your way, bacon and toast
IBC Root Beer$1.50
Pepperoni Roll$7.00
Dare we say the best you've ever had?
Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Yogurt, Berries and Granola
Ramen Bowl$7.00
Noodles with House-Made Ramen Broth, Slow Poached Egg and Scallions
Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk & a layer of foam on top. The classic milk & espresso drink.
Location

31 E 2nd Ave

Williamson WV

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
