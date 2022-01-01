Go
Chicago's first and only coal oven pizzeria. We are a neighborhood joint with an unpretentious atmosphere using the best local ingredients that we can find!

PIZZA

1321 W. Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey & Salami Pizza$21.00
Berkshire Sopressata, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chili, Farm Honey
Classic$19.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Chop Basil, Chop Garlic, Parmesan
Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza$22.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Chop Basil, Garlic
Build Your Own$15.00
House$12.00
Black & White Pizza$21.00
Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce, Black Garlic, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Chive
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$22.00
Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey
Caesar$12.00
Stracciatella & Sausage Pizza$22.00
Crumbled Berkshire Sausage, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Sweet Onion, Calabrian Chili, Chop Basil
Margherita Pizza$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1321 W. Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

