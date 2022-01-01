Go
Coalfire

Unpretentious neighborhood pizzeria and cocktail lounge using the best local ingredients we can find!

PIZZA

3707 N. Southport Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black & White Pizza$22.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
Honey & Salami Pizza$21.00
Berkshire Sopressata, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chili, Farm Honey
Build a Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino romano with your choice of toppings.
*We recommend just two or three toppings max*
Apple & Endive$13.00
escarole, frisée, radicchio, sliced honey-crisp apples, farro, gorgonzola, walnuts, black pepper vinaigrette
House$11.00
bibb lettuce tossed with radish, parsley, chives, herb vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds
Pistachio Pesto​ Pizza$22.00
pistachio pesto, berkshire sausage, stracciatella, farm honey
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, garlic butter croutons, pecorino romano
Kids Cheese$9.00
Margherita Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, gotham greens basil, parmesan, olive oil
Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza$22.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, thick-cut pepperoni, whipped ricotta, garlic, fresh basil
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3707 N. Southport Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
