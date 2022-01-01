Go
We offer a clean and safe dining experience. All tables are 6 feet apart. Must wear face mask at all times unless seated. Call to reserve a table or place an order for curbside pick up.

Popular Items

Preble Rebel$17.50
fresh mozzarella, asiago, crimini mushrooms, tomato sauce and rosemary
Margherita$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil
Heaven Scent$16.50
aged provolone, mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onion, tomato sauce, pecorino romano
Bayside$18.00
fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula
Buffalo Wings (10)$15.00
Maple Wings (10)$16.00
Dean Martin$17.50
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana padano, pepperoni
buffalo cauliflower$12.00
breaded and flash fried tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with a side of ranch
Bee Cool$17.50
three cheeses, tomato sauce, basil, pepperoni, and hot honey
Rustic$18.00
fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil
Location

118 Preble Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
