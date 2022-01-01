Go
Toast

Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar

We look forward to seeing you at Coast 236!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

236 Culver St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Boil for 1$35.00
Includes the classics: snow crab, shrimp,
clams, mussels, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, bread + butter. Add some east coast oysters, grilled caesar salad, or strawberry shortcake.
Plastic flatware$0.50
Each plastic cutlery set comes conveniently wrapped in a clear wrapper to keep them sanitary until they are ready for use and includes a napkin.
Bib
Disposable plastic bibs make it easy to keep clean when you're enjoying your Seafood Boil.
Chilled Asparagus$10.00
duck egg gribiche, shaved radish, dill, lemon
Grilled Oysters$14.00
tart apple, horseradish, chive, BLiS smoked salt
Lemon Pelligrino$3.00
Seafood Boil for 2
Includes the classics: snow crab, shrimp,
clams, mussels, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, bread + butter. Add some east coast oysters, grilled caesar salad, or strawberry shortcake.
Grilled Caesar$13.00
baby bok choy, parmesan crisp, white anchovy, toasted brioche
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
michigan strawberry, olive oil cake, basil, citrus-infused honey, chantilly cream, strawberry jus
Crab Crackers$5.00
These are great to have on hand for our seafood boil to crack open crab shells. These utensils make it easy to get at that sweet, delicious seafood meat.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

236 Culver St.

Saugatuck MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP

No reviews yet

GROW is an upscale café + bistro in downtown Saugatuck.
Gift cards are redeemable at GROW and the TRAP.
For menus + additional information, visit: GROW-FOOD.COM.

Bowdies Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Phil's Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Looking forward to seeing you!!

Pumpernickels

No reviews yet

Closed for renovations.
Reopening February 2019

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston