Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Mediterranean
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
726 Reviews
$$
12 E Main St
BAY SHORE, NY 11706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE NY 11706
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Kings Chop House
Come in and enjoy!
Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
You Deserve Great Pizza
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
Come in and enjoy!