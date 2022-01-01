Go
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Mediterranean

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

726 Reviews

$$

12 E Main St

BAY SHORE, NY 11706

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Shrimp Pincho$8.00
Grilled shrimp kebab (5 pieces shrimp) with a Dominican citrus wasakaka sauce and cilantro. Served with a tostone
Coastal Wings$16.00
Bone in wings tossed in your choice of classic buffalo and tropical bbq sauce.
Birria Tacos$16.00
Braised short rib, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, Mexican consomme (Birria broth)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy mango slaw, tropical BBQ sauce, sliced pickle chips,
toasted brioche bun.
Chickpea Curry Bowl$15.00
Coconut chickpeas, roasted veggies, chopped mango, mango chutney, cilantro lime rice, crema
Poke Bowl$18.00
Diced Ahi tuna, avocado, chopped mango, yakatori, pickled HOG Farm vegetables, spicy aioli, rice, scallions
Boneless Wings$17.00
Hand breaded chicken tossed in your choice of classic buffalo or tropical bbq sauce.
Fish Tacos$16.00
Jamaican Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Quesadilla$16.00
smoked jerk chicken, pineapple, Monterray Jack cheese. Served with sides of chipotle aioli and crema.
Jerk Chicken Tacos$16.00
3 tacos per order.
Smoked jerk chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, serrano, crema, lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE NY 11706

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kings Chop House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Love, Peace & Burger Grease.

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

No reviews yet

You Deserve Great Pizza

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

orange star4.3 • 726 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston