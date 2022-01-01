Go
COASTAL KITCHEN

Bright eatery with an American menu ranging from breakfast classics to Cajun twists on seafood fare.

429 15TH AVE E

Popular Items

French Toast Slam$18.00
French toast with 2 eggs & choice of protein
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$18.00
Corn Flour Battered, fried a served with house made tartar, fries and honey cider slaw
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Toasted English Muffin Sandwich with Canadian bacon, a fried egg and yellow cheddar. Vegetarian? Sub avocado for Canadian bacon served with spicy hashbrowns or home fries
Buttermilk Cakes$12.00
Buttermilk Cakes Slam$17.00
cakes with two eggs & choice of protein
Smoked Salmon Bagel$17.00
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes, avocado & capers on a toasted Seattle Bagel Co. bagel, with fruit
Farmers$17.00
Bacon, diced potatoes, onions, green peppers, yellow cheddar
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, garlic herb croutons dressed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with pecorino
Calamari$16.00
Fried with lemon, scallions, garlic, & basil, with garlic aioli
L.G.B.T$17.00
Lettuce, garlic mayo, bacon, tomatoes and Swiss cheese, on nine grain, rye or sourdough.
Location

429 15TH AVE E

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
