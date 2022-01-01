Coaster Saloon

Go
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

744 Ventura Pl • $$

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)

Popular Items

Best Mac & Cheese$11.95
white cheddar + smoked gouda + elbows + panko crust v
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
For kids under 11 only. Served with rings or mac & cheese +$1
BBQ$14.95
choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot links or (boneless/skinless) chicken
Beef Brisket$22.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
Baby Back Pork Ribs (Full Rack)$29.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
Pulled Pork$16.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
2 Meat Combo$24.95
Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Chicken, choice of 2 sides (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $2.49. Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles.
S.O.B. Fiesta$14.95
crispy chicken + black beans + roasted corn + pico + cheddar jack + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch gf*, v*
Chicken Tenders$11.95
breaded to order + carrots
Party of 6$78.95
Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1lb skinny chix, 1lb pulled pork 1lb beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $6
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

744 Ventura Pl

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
