Coaster Saloon
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
744 Ventura Pl • $$
Location
744 Ventura Pl
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
