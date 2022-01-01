Go
Toast

Coat Check Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

401 East Michigan Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butterscotch Latte$7.00
butter, piloncillo, orange
Pistachio Latte$7.00
house pistachio butter, lemon, rosewater
Ginger Latte$7.00
turmeric, chili de arbol, hibiscus
Chocolate Latte$7.00
house chocolate sauce, maidon sea salt
Sea Salt and Schmear
sea salt bialy and choice of schmear
Cold Coffee$6.00
Certain Feelings drip coffee, iced
Honey Latte$6.50
house honey simple
Bacon Bialy$10.00
crisp bacon, egg souffle, american, jalapeno jelly
V. Breakfast Bialy$11.00
impossible sausage, just egg, vegan american, jalapeno jelly
Large Drip (Mug & Refill)$3.50
Certain Feelings drip coffee
See full menu

Location

401 East Michigan Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LouVino

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Ball & Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Oakmont

No reviews yet

Mass Ave's Newest Hot Spot!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston