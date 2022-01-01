Rival Bar
The coati represents the spirit of the space well; it’s known in Mayan culture for its insurgent nature and is widely regarded for its intelligence, curiosity, and playfulness.
In Mesoamerica, the coati is often referred to as “tejon”, a serendipitous tie to South Tejon. CO.A.T.I is a nod to Colorado Springs' rebellious spirit, a call to the lost boys and an invitation to challenge everything.
Represented as an acronym for Colorado Automatic Trolley Interchange, to pay homage to the building’s history, which was used for trolley maintenance for over 5 decades. Its renaissance will see a neon industrial aesthetic that will showcase the original steel web trusses, skylights and brick contrasted against its new thematic energy and experiential street art weaving throughout the building.
514 S Tejon
Popular Items
Location
514 S Tejon
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dun Sun - The Well
Come in and enjoy!
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.
Ephemera
Come in and enjoy!
The Well - Global
Come in and enjoy!