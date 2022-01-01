Go
Haole Hawaiian Grindz

Hawaiian Grindz like you haven't had before.

514 S Tejon

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teri Musubi$4.00
AHI$10.00
Katsu Chicken$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Mac Salad$3.00
Loco Moco$14.00
A large beef patty atop a bed of rice, covered in island style brown gravy and a sunny side egg, served with mac salad and a side of your choice!
Combo Plate$16.00
Lumpia$3.00
Coconut Panko Shrimp$14.00
Crispy Coconut Fried Shrimp on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
Huli Huli Chicken$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
Location

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
