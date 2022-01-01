Go
Luchals image
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Luchals

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cajun Shrimp Fries (GF)$16.00
Hand sliced cajun fries served with fried or grilled cajun shrimp. Some like it hot!
Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
Cheesy Mac&Cheese made from scratch
(MKT) Fish & Shrimp Platter (GF)$16.50
Catfish served with 1/2 pound shrimp and your choice of any large side
(GF) Catfish Meal$15.00
Filet Of Fish Fried Or Grilled served with your 2 small
sides of choice
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
Cajun Shrimp Taco$4.75
TACOS FOR THE STREEEEEETZZZZZ
Delicious Cajun Shrimp Fried or Grilled on a toasted Tortilla with lettuce tomatoes and your choice of our home made sauces.
These tacos are packed with delicious flavor 🤤
(GF) Triple Threat Platter$22.50
Food for the family! Freshly fried or Grilled Fish, 1/2Pound of shrimp &1/2 pound of tenders. This platter comes with 1 large side
2 for $9 Cajun Shrimp Tacos$9.00
OG Chicken and Waffles$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs CO 80903

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Red Gravy

No reviews yet

Fresh. Modern. Italian.
Come experience the tradition and flavors of Italian cuisine from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Classic Italian-American staples are honored with traditional recipes and inspired flavors. Offering delicious starters, over 15 fresh pasta dishes, amazing entrees and St. Louis-style thin crust pizzas. The decor features beautiful, original, high tin-ceilings, brick and reclaimed barn-wood walls with a gorgeous bar and even a private room that seats up to 50. Signature cocktails, local draft beers and a fantastic wine list with 18 offerings by the glass round out the beverage program. Friendly servers are happy to guide your dining experience to meet your needs. Every menu item is cooked fresh, to-order and we even bake our own bread & desserts. We can prepare any meal to suite food allergies or chosen lifestyles.
Come and see why this is the best choice for Italian food in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Anju

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epiphany - Colorado Springs

No reviews yet

Enlightenment & Exploration

The Block Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Luchals

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston