Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine

Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1300 Iris Dr SW • $$

Avg 4 (579 reviews)

Popular Items

Caribbean Chicken ( Lunch)$12.00
Cajun Seafood Chowder$10.00
Oyster Rockefeller (6)$18.00
Sweet Tea$2.50
Roasted Red Potatoes (4)$5.00
CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA ( Lunch)$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes App$9.00
Lemonade$2.50
Braised Greens$5.00
Baked Potato$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1300 Iris Dr SW

Conyers GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

