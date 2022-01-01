Cobalt Cabana - OBA
Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard
Orange Beach, AL 36561
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach AL 36561
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cobalt - OBA
Come in and enjoy!
Fresh Off the Boat
Come in and enjoy!
Sanbar
Come in and enjoy!
Oso Early - Orange Beach
A Breakfast Stop with a little Lunch on the side! Featuring a Grab 'N' Go style coffee lounge for all our early bears!