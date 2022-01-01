Go
Cobalt Grille

Come in and enjoy!

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762 • $$

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken$23.00
Brined buttermilk fried chicken breast, charred cauliflower, white Truffle Mac & Cheese, pickle chips, Cajun aioli
Salmon Filet$29.00
Pan roasted salmon filet, farro grain, preserved lemon, zucchini, carrot & yellow squash spaghetti vegetables, saffron sauce
Classic Burger$17.00
Fire grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese on brioche bun
Smokehouse Burger$17.00
Fire grilled patty, smoked bacon, frazzled onion, BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun
Chop Salad$13.00
Romaine, smoked bacon, tomatoes, red onion, pistachios, cheddar jack cheese, buttermilk ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
shredded parmesan, buttermilk ranch
Fish & Chips$19.00
English style, lightly battered fresh cod filet with hand cut fries, lemon tartar sauce
Brie-Jam Burger$17.00
Fire grilled patty, tomato jam, caramelized onions, French Brie cheese, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun
She Crab Soup Cup$6.00
Cobalt Bleu Burger$17.00
Fire grilled patty, smoked bacon, Cajun spice, Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
