Go
Toast

149 Court St

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

149 Court Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

149 Court Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boutros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

french louie

No reviews yet

A french bistro in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston