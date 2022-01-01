Go
Cobblestones

A local eatery focusing on fresh meals to dine in or to take out in a friendly warm environment. We can't wait to serve you.

30 Charles St

Popular Items

The Reuben$12.50
Premium lean pastrami, baby swiss cheese, rainbow vinegar blended slaw with homemade Russian dressing on marbled rye
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.50
Chopped romaine lettuce, sliced sous vide chicken, fire roasted corn, house made black beans, sliced avocado, red onion tossed with a cilantro lime dressing
Avocado Toast$10.00
Toasted sour dough with fresh avocado spread, topped with arugula, tomatoes, feta cheese and two poached eggs
The Colonial$12.50
Hand carved all natural turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, bacon with red rocket kale on sourdough.
The Beacon$10.00
Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel
The Revere$12.50
Hand carved premium roast beef with sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion, Tuscan gem lettuce and horse radish aioli on a French baguette
Banana Mango$8.50
Frozen banana, mango chunks, and pineapple blended with non fat Greek yogurt
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl$10.00
Build your own cobblestone! Start with your base, add three toppings and and drizzle. YUM!
The Callie$10.00
Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin
Green Machine$8.50
Kale, spinach, pineapple and mango blended with 100% apple juice
Location

30 Charles St

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

Upper Crust

The original Upper Crust location exudes the charm and warmth of Beacon Hill’s lantern-lined streets and passageways. Nestled in one of Boston’s most well-known historical areas, Charles Street was the perfect choice for when Upper Crust founder Jordan Tobins began this award-winning company. The original shop became and instant hit and it wasn’t long before the rest of Boston came calling.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 723-9600

JP Licks

Come in and enjoy!

