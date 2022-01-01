Go
Dr Coburns Tonic

Come in and enjoy!

3 Elm Street • $$

Avg 4 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pasta$7.00
ziti pasta with a choice of butter with parmesan or tomato sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Sub$19.00
seared shaved ribeye cooked with sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms, with melted provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll. served with crispy fries
Classic Reuben$15.00
thinly sliced Boars Head corned Beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese with a thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye. served with crispy fries and kosher dill pickles
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
with fennel-babbage slaw, charred poblano crema, and mango pico de gallo. served with housemade tortilla chips
Coburn's Lobster Roll$25.00
Maine lobster tossed with mango pico de gallo and lemon aioli on a split top NEW ENGLAND BUN. served with crispy fries
Central St Burger$18.00
choice of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickles. served with crispy fries
Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
pepper jack cheese, black beans, cilantro, served with tomato salsa, and sour cream
Coburn Burger$18.00
VT cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, spicy Coburn's sauce and served with crispy fries
Kids Burger$10.00
4 oz burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato. served with crispy fries and kosher dill pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3 Elm Street

Woodstock VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

