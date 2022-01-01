Dr Coburns Tonic
Come in and enjoy!
3 Elm Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3 Elm Street
Woodstock VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Worthy Kitchen
Here at Worthy Kitchen, we’re committed to making a DIFFERENCE in how we source and serve food. By partnering with our friends, families, neighbors, local farms, and local breweries, we’re able to protect our environment, support our community and provide outstanding meals to our customers.
Skinny Pancake
Sweet and Savory.
Farmer & the Bell
Farmer & the Bell specializes in handmade French crullers, old fashioned donuts and lip smacking Berliners. We all deserve an extra treat in our lives right now. A cup of drip coffee to go with the goodness is a standard.