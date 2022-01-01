Go
Toast

Cochino Taco Broadway

Come in and enjoy!

176 S. Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cotija Taco$3.95
Griddled cotija cheese, corn, guacamole, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro and toasted pepitas.
Carnitas Taco$4.45
Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
Chicken Tinga$4.45
Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.
Funky Chicken$4.45
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, cochino slaw, house mustard and serrano honey chiles.
Queso$8.00
Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salsa and cilantro.
Add mushrooms, chorizo or bacon for $2
Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.
Pastor Taco$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco$4.45
Slow braised beef, chile seco crema, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.
Crunchy Tacos$8.00
2 hard shell corn tacos served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.
See full menu

Location

176 S. Broadway

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Illegal Pete's

No reviews yet

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Skylark Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston