Cochino Taco Englewood

3495 S. Downing St

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga$4.45
Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
Crunchy Tacos$8.00
2 hard shell corn tacos served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.
Cotija Taco$3.95
Griddled cotija cheese, corn, guacamole, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro and toasted pepitas.
Queso$8.00
Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salso, and fresh cilantro
Add Mushrooms, Chorico, or Bacon for $2
Funky Chicken$4.45
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, cochino slaw, house mustard and serrano honey chiles.
Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.
Guac & Chips$9.00
Mixed with red onion, jalapenos, cilantro and lime juice. Sorry no substitutions on this item.
Pastor Taco$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
Carnitas Taco$4.45
Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.
Location

Englewood CO

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
