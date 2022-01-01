Go
Cochon

Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen.   In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant.  Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRIED ALLIGATOR$14.00
Fried alligator tenderloin tossed in chili garlic mayonnaise with onion and crushed herbs.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
FRIES$6.00
BEEF$32.00
Smoked Beef Short Rib with Rice Grits & Chow Chow.
CUCUMBER$6.00
Marinated Cucumbers and crushed herbs in vinegar.
MAC & CHEESE$8.00
GUMBO$10.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
KIDS CATFISH$13.00
Fried catfish served with house chips, slaw and a dill pickle.
Location

930 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
