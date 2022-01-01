Cocina 35
Best Chilaquiles in Town!
FRENCH FRIES
1435 6th ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1435 6th ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gaslamp Fish House
Come in and enjoy!
Soleluna
SoleLuna Café was born from a passion for the Italian restaurant experience. Day and night, we invite you to taste the authenticity.At SoleLuna Cafe, we're more than ready to serve you delicious dishes made with traditional Italian flavors. With our commitment to fresh ingredients and selective drinks menu, we make sure to deliver a perfect dining experience every time you dine with us.
The Taco Stand
Hecho a Mano!
Tapas & Beers
Come in and enjoy!