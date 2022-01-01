Go
Best Chilaquiles in Town!

FRENCH FRIES

1435 6th ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)

Popular Items

CHILAQUILES$14.00
Served with a side of beans.
Choose
–Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado
–Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano
-Habanero – Cilantro, habanero
-Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions
-Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle
-Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHURROS$6.25
CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS$17.75
Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)$7.50
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle salsa with grilled chicken.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
LA BOMBA$16.25
Creamy habanero topped with juicy Cochinita Pibil.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CAFÉ DE OLLA$4.50
Mexican spiced coffee, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Cocoa
MERCADO$16.25
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

1435 6th ave

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
