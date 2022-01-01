Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Pizzo’s is a neighborhood, family-owned, Pizzeria & Wine Bar restaurant, which fully embraces the authentic handmade Neapolitan pizza craft. We honor our Sicilian roots by serving original family recipes. Our carefully sourced Italian and California wines are tucked away in our extensive wine cellar for your tasting experience. San Diego County Breweries are known as some of the best in world and we’ve selected the finest craft beers on draft for you to enjoy.

Come and enjoy authentic Italian food made with the freshest, quality ingredients, the way it’s supposed to be made. Pizzo’s is passionate about providing you a beautiful and unique indoor restaurant experience, including our spacious outdoor patio.

Our friendly, helpful staff is ready to serve you real, fresh, delicious, pizza, pasta and salads. We look forward to you becoming part of our extended family.

See you soon!

