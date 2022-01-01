Go
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

Best Chilaquiles in town!

9335 Airway Rd #112

Popular Items

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS$15.25
Can’t decide which one you want to try? Choose 2 salsas
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle topped with GRILLED CHICKEN.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
Creamy secret salsa, topped with crispy Al pastor, and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
LOTERIA BURRITO$14.00
Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.
CHILAQUILES DE MERCADO$16.25
Salsa verde topped with crispy CARNITA’S LIGHT.
For better Quality and Crunchiness can be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package
AGUA FRESCA (20OZ)$4.75
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Served with a side of beans.
Choose
–Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado
–Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano
-Habanero – Cilantro, habanero
-Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions
-Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle
-Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
EL PATRON$18.50
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, with beans, 2 eggs and crispy cajeta toast.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES LA BOMBA$16.25
Creamy habanero-cilantro salsa topped with COCHINITA PIBIL.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS.$16.25
OUR BEST SELLER! Ranchero salsa, topped with beef CHORIZO and sunny side up eggs.
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
Location

9335 Airway Rd #112

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
