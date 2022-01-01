Go
Cocina Calavera

We are a health-driven Latin restaurant, free from gluten/dairy/sugar, with a variety of vegan options!

3923 Fourth Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate$18.00
Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.
Yuca Fries$13.00
Seasoned yuca fries served with vegan chipotle crema & cilantro garnish.
Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito$20.00
Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.
Cassava Flour Taco Plate (x2)$19.00
Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
Chicken Tinga Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, chicken tinga, cilantro, red onion, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.
Nachos Enchilados$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, red enchilada sauce, vegan cheddar, black beans, vegan tangy cashew crema, guacamole, red onion, cilantro.
Chips & Guacamole (8oz)$12.00
Corn tortilla chips with guacamole. Add chapulines on top as an add-on.
Guacamole is made with avocado, red onion, cilantro, salt, lime, charred jalapeño.
Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

3923 Fourth Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

