Cocina Cubana

Cuban Sandwiches, Bowls, Coffee and More! Please use "Choose a Menu Option" for beverages.

2236 East County Highway 30A

Popular Items

Medianoche$10.00
The CC Cubano$10.00
Tostones$4.00
Chicharrones$2.00
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled mojo chicken sandwich, Served on a brioche bun with mojo mayo lettuce and tomato
Frozen Lemonade$4.00
Maduros$4.00
Croquetas$6.00
Cuban Toast with Nutella$3.00
Click Here for Bowls Starting at $13$13.00
Location

2236 East County Highway 30A

Seaside FL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
