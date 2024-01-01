Cocina de Barrio Encinitas - 967 South Coast Highway 101
Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
967 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas CA 92024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Tacos - Encinitas
No Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurant
Encinitas Fish Shop - 1010 S Coast Hwy 101
No Reviews
1010 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Encinitas
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant