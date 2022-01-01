Cocina De Carlos
Thank you for your order, please stop inside or call us with your ticket # & car info to (419) 872-0200 when you arrive and we will take the food out to your car, thanks
FRENCH FRIES
27072 Carronade Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27072 Carronade Drive
Perrysburg OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shokudo Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Deet's BBQ
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.
WedgeWing Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Swig
A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub