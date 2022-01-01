Go
Cocina De Carlos

Thank you for your order, please stop inside or call us with your ticket # & car info to (419) 872-0200 when you arrive and we will take the food out to your car, thanks

FRENCH FRIES

27072 Carronade Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips Large ToGo$2.50
Street Tacos$3.50
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
GLUTEN FREE
Yes, Include Silverware in my order, Please
Soft Shell TACO$2.50
Soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce and cheese
Enchiladas$3.00
Corn tortilla rolled and baked with mild red sauce and cheese. Choose ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork.
GLUTEN FREE
Chimichanga Grande$12.50
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
8 oz Cheese Dip ToGo$6.00
Chips Small ToGo$1.00
Fresh, fresh, fresh !!!! Every day we make chips in our restaurant, they are made of corn tortilla and a pinch of salt.
Quesadilla$5.00
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms
No Silverware, Thank You
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

27072 Carronade Drive

Perrysburg OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
