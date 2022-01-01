Go
Cocina de Carlos

Come in and enjoy!

205 Farnsworth Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spanish Rice$2.50
Soft Shell TACO$2.50
Soft flour tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese
Street Tacos Carte$3.25
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne asada steak, pork carnitas, grilled chicken, caribbean or al Pastor chicken
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large flour tortilla, grilled and filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, folded and fried until golden brown. Covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
8 oz. salsa$2.00
each order comes with a small salsa. Add an extra 8 oz. salsa for $2.00
Cheese Dip$4.25
16 oz. House Margarita to-go$10.00
Our original house margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice.
Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up.
MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO PURCHASE MARGARITAS TOGO.
Hard TACO$2.50
Hard corn tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese
extra bag of chips$1.25
each order comes with 1 small bag of chips. get an extra bag of chips for $1.25
Location

Waterville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
