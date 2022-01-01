Go
La Cocina image

La Cocina

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

112 n waters st

Lancaster, PA 17603

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

112 n waters st, Lancaster PA 17603

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

No reviews yet

Welcome to "The Home of The REAL Philly" cheesesteak! This Express version of "The SteakOut" will also carry our signature items such as our Garlic Butter Seafood Fries, MD Crab Cakes, Cream of Crab Soup and Chicken Tenders.

Amorette

No reviews yet

Featuring a refined, immersive dining experience, created by our Michelin team of chefs.

Chameleon Club

No reviews yet

These gift cards are only redeemable at the bar (purchases of alcohol, food, soda, water only) - these are NOT redeemable for concert tickets.

Blazin J's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Cocina

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston