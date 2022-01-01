Cocina Real
Come in and enjoy!
1610 N Locust Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1610 N Locust Ave
Lawrenceburg TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Preston's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mt. Pleasant Grille
Mt. Pleasant Grille is located in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. We are a family friendly restaurant with a nostalgic Soda Fountain Bar serving homemade ice cream daily!
We specialize in American Cuisine such as delicious burgers including our specialty; the Fritter Burger. We also have steak, fish and vegetarian dishes; something for everyone.
We have two private event rooms for all your catering and special event needs. Our downstairs "Phosphate City" room can accommodate up to 30 guests and our newly renovated upstairs "Triangle" Room can accommodate up to 150 guests. We can accommodate in-house and off-site caterings!