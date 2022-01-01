Go
Toast

Cocina Real

Come in and enjoy!

1610 N Locust Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1503 reviews)

Popular Items

Salsa$0.75
Chimichanga$10.99
Quesadilla
Steak Taco$2.75
Fajitas
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Nachos Grilled Chicken$10.99
Rice$2.49
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Cheese Dip$4.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1610 N Locust Ave

Lawrenceburg TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Preston's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mt. Pleasant Grille

No reviews yet

Mt. Pleasant Grille is located in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. We are a family friendly restaurant with a nostalgic Soda Fountain Bar serving homemade ice cream daily!

We specialize in American Cuisine such as delicious burgers including our specialty; the Fritter Burger. We also have steak, fish and vegetarian dishes; something for everyone.
We have two private event rooms for all your catering and special event needs. Our downstairs "Phosphate City" room can accommodate up to 30 guests and our newly renovated upstairs "Triangle" Room can accommodate up to 150 guests. We can accommodate in-house and off-site caterings!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston