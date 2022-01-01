Go
Toast

Cocineros

We are a Latin American restaurant that resemble the unique flavor of many popular dishes from South, Central, and North America. Please check our menu!!

3513 East West Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tacos
Choose your favorites! (All Seafood Tacos served with Avocado and Chipotle Aioli)
3 Pupusas Order$9.00
3 Pupusas per order. Pick your favorite ones!
Chips and Guacamole$7.50
Freshly made Guacamole, serrano, lime, onions and cilantro. Tortilla chips on side.
Quesadillas
Corn or Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Allergies: Wheat, dairy
3 Empanadas Order$11.00
Order of 3 empanadas select your favorites
(Delivery) NO Disposable Silverware!
Let's reduce waste together.
See full menu

Location

3513 East West Hwy

Hyattsville MD

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kahvie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston