Go
A map showing the location of Cock Island Bar and Grille - 606 Airline BoulevardView gallery

Cock Island Bar and Grille - 606 Airline Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

606 Airline Boulevard

Portsmouth, VA 23707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

606 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth VA 23707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
2616 Detroit Street Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
That’z A Wrap -
orange starNo Reviews
38 Temple St Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
The River Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
4012 Suite c Victory Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Harvest & Brew #2 - John Paul Jones Circle
orange starNo Reviews
John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurantnext
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
orange starNo Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Skrimp Shack - Portsmouth
orange star4.4 • 2,190
3085 Airline Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - BAE
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Portsmouth

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cock Island Bar and Grille - 606 Airline Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston